DC series, `Batman: Caped Crusader` cancelled by HBO Max

Washington: The animated DC series, `Batman: Caped Crusader`, from executive producers Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max.

The news of the show`s cancellation has been confirmed by a source to Deadline. `Batman: Caped Crusader` is among six animated projects that will no longer be produced by HBO Max but will be shopped, the source stated.These projects include, `Merry Little Batman`, `The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie`, `Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical`, `Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story` and `The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie` (working title).

They are among dozens of titles that have been cut or removed from the streaming service as Warner Bros Discovery continues its cost-cutting measures and ahead of the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery Plus services next year. `Batman: Caped Crusader` was given a straight-to-series order in May 2021. The reimagining of the Batman mythology was produced by Warner Bros Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho and marked `Batman: The Animated Series` producer Timm`s return to Batman in animated episodic series, as per Deadline.

The show was meant to build on `Batman: The Animated Series`, which was co-created by Timm and aired for 85 episodes from 1992-1995.