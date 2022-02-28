Dhamkiyan mat dijiye: Munawar Faruqui tells Kangana Ranaut at ‘Lock Upp’ premiere

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui locks horns with actor and show host Kangana Ranaut at the premiere of reality show ‘Lock Upp’ that premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Sunday. While Kangana is the host and the jailer on the show, Munawar is one of the contestants. In a promo of the show Kangana can be seen telling Munawar that he deserves ‘saza-e-maut’ (death sentence) for one of his comments, to which the comedian retorts, ‘dhamkiyan mat dijiye’ (don’t threaten me).

In the promo, host Kangana Ranaut was shown asking him, “Munawar, why are you here? I hope you're not here to mess with me. Mazaak kar rai hu yaar. Hum bhi toh joke maar sakte haina (Just kidding. We can also even tell jokes)”

Replying to her remark, Munawar laughs and says, “Bas thoda funny nahi tha (Only thing, this was not funny)."

In his introduction the comedian can be seen saying, “Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi la paaya aaj tak (I don't have to change anything with comedy. An artiste can't bring any revolution till today)."

Kangana strongly disagreed with his statement and retorted, “Agar yahan pe saza-e-maut hoti toh inko de di jaat (What did you say? An artiste can't bring any revolution... If there is a death sentence, he would have been given (it)."

Munawar hit back at Kangana saying, “Mereko dhamkiyan mat dijiye (Don't threaten me)."

Munawar Faruqui and Kangana Ranaut are both known to have opposing views on politics and social issues. Earlier, in 2020 and 2021 Munawar posted tweets that took a jibe at Kangana over her comments on nepotism and other issues.

The comedian started his journey in 2017 by doing stand-ups.. In 2018, Munawar became the winner of Comic Kaun 4.0 and Open Mic at Synergy Fest.

He rose to national fame in 2021, after his controversial arrest by Madhya Pradesh's Indore police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Munawar spent almost a month behind the bars.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Some other contestants of the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show are Nisha Rawal, Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat.