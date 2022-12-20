Dharavi Bank writer Sarthak Dasgupta teases about it's season 2, says, ‘New characters and some more shocking revelations...’

New Delhi: Writer- director Sarthak Dasgupta who has written MX Player's ‘Dharavi Bank’ starring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and others opens up about working on season 2 of the show and why the show is being well received by audiences.

Revealing about the season 2 he says, "Of course, I have a season 2 story in mind. Bigger, better and deeper. New characters and some more shocking revelations about older characters which I have not yet disclosed in season 1. The work hasn’t begun yet. Will begin when the platform flags off the fresh development."

On talking about the show's success, he says, "Forgive me if I sound cocky, but I honestly knew this would do well. People first connect logic, then emotions and then twists and turns. Anything that ultimately works will have to have these in place and actually in correct place."

He adds, "I have been almost mathematical in weaving the beats of the story. What people will not know is the arithmetic behind timing of each element of the screenplay - the emotional high points, terror high points, action high points, revelation of a secret, a character’s upheaval - everything that you see in Dharavi Bank is there with a precise mathematical design - minute to minute. This is what I mean when I say writing for web is different."

When asked if he wrote the Thalaivan character keeping Suniel Shetty in mind he tells, "Honestly that early, in the writing process, I had no idea that Anna will play Thalaivan. But he is the best person for it. I smiled when I got to know he has said yes to playing Thalaivar. I knew there was enough material in it for him to create magic. Which he has done."