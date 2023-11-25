Dhootha Trailer: Five Suspenseful Moments From Naga Chaitanya-Starrer That Will Make You Shiver

New Delhi: Fans of 'Dhootha', an upcoming Telugu Original series on Prime Video, are raving about the riveting trailer that was just released, setting social media on fire. Both reviewers and viewers are praising Naga Chaitanya and the ensemble for their captivating story and tense build-up. The trailer, which offers a glimpse of the supernatural suspense thriller, depicts the sinister and perilous turns that journalist Sagar's (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni) life takes when newspaper clippings begin to foretell terrible mishaps that befall those around him.

Here Are Five Scenes That You Just Cannot Unsee:

1.Naga Chaitanya dons the hat of a journalist

Not only is he making his streaming debut with Dhootha, but Naga Chaitanya, is doing so while donning the hat of a journalist for the first time.

2.A Sherlockian cop

Kranthi (Parvathy Thiruvothu), a determined cop, is tasked to solve the mystery and find the killer responsible for these unexpected and indescribable deaths. She doesn’t seem like she will stop until she completes her mission.

3.The inked curses

Surrounded by clippings of newspapers that predict horrible future events, Sagar is sinking in this dark hole, as the predictions and accidents continue to follow him and everyone he knows or loves.

4. Suspicious crime scene

Crime scenes allow viewers to play along as detective, observing small details that can make them feel like they’re part of the investigative process. With multiple deaths and even more crime scenes, there’s plenty of opportunities for the audience to immerse themselves in solving the mystery.

5.Naga Chaitanya’s Bloodied look

Building even more intrigue and leaving so much more to the audience’s imagination, Naga Chaitanya's bloodied face in the gripping trailer leads to more questions than answers.

Dhootha is directed by Vikram K. Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under the auspices of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The outstanding ensemble cast of the supernatural suspense thriller includes Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the title role and Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in supporting roles. Beginning on December 1, Prime Video subscribers in India and more than 240 other countries and territories can watch all eight episodes of the series in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.