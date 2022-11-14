topStoriesenglish
Dibyendu Bhattacharya wraps the shoot of much-awaited series 'Rocket Boys 2'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya shall be seen reprising his much-acclaimed role of Raza Mehdi in the second installment of the hit show. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dibyendu Bhattacharya wraps the shoot of much-awaited series 'Rocket Boys 2'

New Delhi: With its refreshing aptitude, real-life inspiration, and drawing of the grapple involved in laying the groundwork for ISRO, Rocket Boys Season 1 was successful in wooing the audiences and critics. 

Dibyendu Bhattacharya shall be seen reprising his much-acclaimed role of Raza Mehdi in the second installment of the hit show. The versatile actor plays a fictional scientist, Raza Mehdi, who opposes the nation's nascent space programme. Dibyendu completed the shoot of 'Rocket Boys 2.'

Dibyendu adds, "Abhay Pannu is an exemplarily gifted director. It is always a delight to work with him. On the other hand, Nikhil Advani and Siddharth Roy Kapur are visionaries; it takes true passion to create a show of this stature. It is always an enigmatic experience to share the screen with such talented actors." 

The audiences have highly appreciated Dibyendu's portrayal of Raza Mehdi, resonated with Raza's ups and downs. On being asked to share a few details on his character Raza Mehdi, Dibyendu, further mentioned, "Raza Mehdi is an antagonist opposing the idea of ISRO. It is always challenging yet fun to play a character with a grey shade. Am thankful to the audiences for connecting with Raza Mehdi so well and loving my performance. My team tells me that people actually believe that a "Raza Mehdi" existed in that era! There are Google searches asking 'if Raza Mehdi is a real character?' I think there can't be a bigger achievement for an actor when the audiences start believing that a fictional character existed in history because of his portrayal. Am grateful for all the love and adulation. The creators of the show have carved Raza's character from various intriguing real life characters. All I can say is that they will get to see new layers in Raza Mehdi's character in Rocket Boys 2."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is also the only Indian actor to have more than 5 hit shows in the year 2022, alone. The date for the release of 'Rocket Boys 2,' is yet to be confirmed.

