Did Lily Collins in 'Emily In Paris' dress like Alia Bhatt? Check out PICS

In the new season, which started airing from December 21, Collins was wearing a well-fitted pink and red polka-dotted dress.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Hollywood actress Lily Collins was sporting the same dress in the third season of 'Emily In Paris' that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore in the first season of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 this year.

In the new season, which started airing from December 21, Collins was wearing a well-fitted pink and red polka-dotted dress.

Netizens noticed the similarity between Collins and Alia, who wore the dress when she appeared on the Indian chat show with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. An international label, Magda Butrym, designs collins. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels.

A user with the name EatTweetBlog shared the two pictures and wrote: "Emily in Paris Season 3, Episode 1 Emily in Magda Butrym, that we first saw on Alia Bhatt in July 2022 Alia was styled by @stylebyami."

On the acting front, Alia, who recently welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha with actor Ranbir Kapoor, will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which Karan directs. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee le Zaraa' with and will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone'.

