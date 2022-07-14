New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar patriotic series ‘Shoorveer’ will premiere on the OTT platform on Friday (July 15). The series is based on the trials and tribulations the best officers of the navy, army and air force go through in order to serve the nation. Military action drama, Shoorveer, sees the country’s three defence forces come together to create an elite force.



Here are five reasons why Shoorveer is a mighty bullet you must include in your watch list.

A story of the best of Army, Navy and Air Force coming together

In this series, the brightest and sharpest minds from the Army, Navy and Air Force come together to create an elite task force. The force, collectively called the Hawks, features in the fast-paced action drama that revolves around stealthy operations, air combat, intelligence subterfuge and above all, human relationships between our elite soldiers.

From the house of Samar Khan

As an ace creator of action thrillers, Samar Khan has often directed depicting the power corridors and battlefields of the army and police. With multiple hits under his belt, he has created an impact in the minds of the viewers with every single bullet and salute in his films. With Shoorveer, he carries forward this firebrand with promises of high-impact drama and gripping action sequences.

A military drama like never seen before

Mounted on a massive production scale, Shoorveer features air combat sequences that are not for the faint-hearted. The aerial combat sequences have been created using the revolutionary power of Unreal Engine and LED screens, making it the first show on the Indian digital screen to do so. For action lovers, this makes it a must-watch.

The powerful combination of Makrand Deshpande and Manish Choudhary

The series stars veteran actors Makrand Deshpande and Manish Choudhary on screen together for the first time as they essay roles of top security officers with their meticulous acting. When they brief the Hawks that the nation is in danger, somewhere in the viewers’ hearts, too, they ignite a fire!

Training of a special force

Shoorveer gives us a close look at the arduous and intense military training that elite forces undertake to be a step ahead of the enemy. It beautifully captures the physical action and intelligence training involved in knowing what the enemy is planning.

A talented ensemble cast

Each character in Shoorveer’s story has been uniquely crafted to hold a mirror to our defence forces. This naturally saw the show bring together a highly talented ensemble cast that includes - Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, the gripping Hotstar Specials’ comprises an ensemble cast that includes Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathania in pivotal roles. Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on July 15 to catch the Hawks in action in Shoorveer.