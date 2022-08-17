Disney plus Hotstar hosts grand premiere of 'House Of Dragons' in Mumbai

New Delhi: House of the Dragon, one of Disney+ Hotstar's most eagerly anticipated HBO series, had its premiere on August 16 in Mumbai.

A story of the House of Targaryen is told in the new 10-episode series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood. It takes place 200 years before the events that gripped audiences around the world in Game of Thrones. It inspired worldwide elation among spectators of all ages and the audience who were astounded by the visual extravaganza now are anxiously waiting and anticipating to stream the series in the coming days.

The series, which is a prequel to the superhit series Game of Thrones, ruled the platform for a decade.It has to be one of the most popular TV series ever as it was able to grip the viewers' attention for such a long period of time. Although there was a ruckus on social media after the release of its season finale, that just goes to show the kind of love and fandom the show has had over the years.

Here are some of the pictures of celebrities from the event:

The event was graced by several celebrities and influencers, including Jim Sarbh, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Rohan Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Thakur, Rohan Joshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Samara Tijori, Atul Kulkarni, and Amit Tandon, among others.

