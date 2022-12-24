Dobaaraa to HIT: The top 10 thrillers that gave us chills in 2022!

New Delhi: 2022 has been one of the amazing years as per the content. We have seen many thrillers, comedies, suspense, psycho thrillers, sci-fi films and even romance. The web series and movies that released this year, touched hearts directly. Be it 'Aashram' or 'Delhi Crime,' 'Hit' or 'Dobaaraa,' each and every release this year has been a great one.

Now, as the year is about to end, we have listed the top 10 movies and shows that you must watch before entering 2023.

HIT: The First Case

This movie is a remake of the same-named Telugu film from 2020. The movie, which features Rajkummar Rao is available on Netflix. Rajkumar Rao is portrayed in this mystery thriller as a member of the Homicide Intervention Team, which solves intriguing crimes. As his lover goes missing, he is simultaneously searching for a missing woman and working on his own trauma recovery. Are the two incidents related? Will he locate the missing women before coming across some dead bodies, find out.

Dobaaraa

This science fiction thriller is directed by renowned director Anurag Kashyap and is based on the Spanish film Mirage. Leading roles in the movie are played by well-known actors including TaapseePannu, Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, and Pavail Gulati. It tells the tale of a lady who discovers a time-traveling device and uses it to try to save a 12-year-old child who passed away 25 years earlier. Will her life be affected by this heroic gesture, though? Watch this captivating story on Netflix.

Ashram Season 3

The Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, portrayed by Bobby Deol, has gained popularity among the general public and power as his pupil ascends to the position of state chief executive. He faces a serious threat because Pammi, who broke free from Baba's chains, can reveal the truth about his extravagant lifestyle. In parallel, Inspector Ujagar Singh also desires to make public the wrongdoings of this dishonest Baba. Will Baba's misdeeds come to light, or will he stay safe? MX Player is the best place to see this political thriller.

Detective Boomrah

A production of Saints Art, this sci-fi series takes us on a roller coaster journey where the protagonist Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam are perplexed by this new case. In a heritage hotel that was earlier house to royalty, a strange man appears in a locked room and later jumps off the terrace only to vanish midair. While the detective is trying to solve this puzzle, another resident, Amtim jumps off in a similar way and he follows after him. As Sam watches the duo disappear, everybody is as surprised. Is it the end of the detective? Find out only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhaukaal Season 2

The second season of this crime thriller is set in the back alleys of Muzaffarnagar, which is well-known for its gang wars and fierce thugs. When SSP Naveen Sikhera is posted here, the residents are in despair. In the first season, he loses the battle in the final face-off despite his efforts to weed out the offenders. The Bombay Police also cracks down on these thugs in connection with crimes there in the second season. Will these elements be weeded out by the two powers? To learn more, watch the second season on MX Player.

Chintaa Mani

This thriller from the creators of Chaipatti and the web series Detective Boomrah is unique. A magical Mani (precious stone) that can predict the future crosses the lives of three friends in the tale told by Saints Art. When they foresee a future they don't like, they go out to change it, which puts them in riskier circumstances. The cast of Chintaa Mani comprises Sudhanshu, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad. The film is directed by Puneet Sharma and written by storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Criminal Justice season 3

The Indian adaptation, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been a smash hit for the past two seasons. It is based on an American series of the same name and theme. We are familiar with his methods by this point and anticipate them to be the same when he is investigating the death of a young girl, whose boyfriend is being held responsible. The new season Disney+Hotstar promises excitement and surprises.

Raktanchal Season 2

It is the story of a teenage Vijay Singh who clashes with the local criminal king Waseem Khan is set in the 1980s in the Purvanchal region of India, when crime was rampant. Even though there is a lot of carnage and violence in the movie, it is praised for its use of colloquial language and portrayal of power over politics. This dramatic action thriller is enjoyable to watch on MX Player.

Delhi Crime Season 2

The show's first season, which was inspired by the tragic December 16 gangrape case in Delhi, almost immediately became a cult favourite after its debut. The investigation into a slew of murders in the nation's capital is the focus of the second season of the drama, which is streaming on Netflix. Shefali Shah, who has received recognition for her portrayal of a top Delhi Police official, is one of a stellar cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, and Gopal Dutt Tiwari.