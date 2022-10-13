Duranga Season 2 is back! Amit Sadh announces filming of new season with Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami

New Delhi: Amit Sadh has become one of the most popular actors in the OTT space as he carved a niche for himself in the thriller genre. With hits like ‘Breathe’ and the recent ‘Duranga’, he has truly mastered the genre. ‘Duranga’ became the most viewed Zee5 original series, boasting of a huge 270 Million+ viewing minutes. Loaded with multiple twists and turns, the 9-part thriller suspense series also co-stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth and Zakir Hussain. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, the show has been produced by Goldie Behl.

Amit Sadh had a surprise cameo in ‘Duranga’ season 1 and got much appreciation from the audiences and the makers. Now the actor has bagged the lead role in Duranga Season 2. Sharing his excitement, the actor shared, "It's time for some thrill yet again! Ab aayega asli maza, filming begins soon!" The popular series garnered a lot of attention amongst K-Drama fans as well. Amit's character got a detailed introduction in the last episode, leaving fans asking for more of him!

Excited fans took to the comments section to share their love and support for the actor. “best wishes for the release... Time to shine AGAIN,” commented one fan. “Your presence in the series was a pleasant surprise @theamitsadh ... eagerly waiting for the second season,” added another fan.

The season 1 of ‘Duranga’ ended on a major cliffhanger, creating a sensation amongst audiences. Season 2 hasn't still begun filming yet but it's in the pipeline. With such talented and capable star cast, the fans of the show cannot control their excitement for its season 2.