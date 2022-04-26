हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Escaype Live

Escaype Live web series trailer: Are you ready to witness the dark side of social media fame? Watch

The upcoming web series 'Escaype Live' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20. Watch the exciting trailer here.

Escaype Live web series trailer: Are you ready to witness the dark side of social media fame? Watch
Pic Credit: YouTube still/Escaype Live trailer

New Delhi: To achieve instant fame and fortune, how far would you go to reinvent your realities? Bringing a first-of-its-kind social-thriller to India, Disney+ Hotstar launched the trailer of Hotstar Specials’ 'Escaype Live' which chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time.

Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant.

Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as gear up for the contest? 

WATCH TRAILER:

 

Set to launch on May 20, the highly-anticipated trailer for the show was unveiled by director Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and its supremely talented cast, including Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others. 

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed.

 

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations.

Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. 

Talking about what made him direct this one-of-a-kind series, director Siddharth Kumar Tewary said, “I wanted to tell a story of the world we live in today, where social media is not just a habit but has become a form of emotional expression."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Escaype LiveEscaype Live trailerEscaype Live web seriesSiddharthJaaved JaaferiShweta Tripathi Sharma
Next
Story

Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force'

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Leader Amit Malviya's big statement on Hanuman Chalisa controversy