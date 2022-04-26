New Delhi: To achieve instant fame and fortune, how far would you go to reinvent your realities? Bringing a first-of-its-kind social-thriller to India, Disney+ Hotstar launched the trailer of Hotstar Specials’ 'Escaype Live' which chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time.

Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant.

Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as gear up for the contest?

WATCH TRAILER:

Set to launch on May 20, the highly-anticipated trailer for the show was unveiled by director Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and its supremely talented cast, including Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations.

Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity.

Talking about what made him direct this one-of-a-kind series, director Siddharth Kumar Tewary said, “I wanted to tell a story of the world we live in today, where social media is not just a habit but has become a form of emotional expression."