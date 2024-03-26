‘Euphoria Season 3 ‘ : The Release Of Hit Series Faces Yet Another Delay

Shooting for the third season of Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' has been delayed once again .

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” . “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” to pursue other opportunities.” as per Variety .

Reportedly there had been no firm production start date for Season 3 but filming was expected to begin within the next couple of months. However , The scripts for Season 3 are still being written.

In November 2023, HBO confirmed that the show's third season was expected to premiere in 2025, meaning there would be at least a three-year gap between seasons since Season 2 debuted in January 2022.

About the Star Cast:

The show has also launched most of its cast including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer into the upper echelon of Hollywood, making it harder to coordinate production schedules.

“Euphoria also stars Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Nika King, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo and Austin Abrams. Between Seasons 2 and 3, The Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

Show at Galance :

The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

It follows Rue (Zendaya), a teenage drug addict as she struggles to stay sober and readjust to high school after rehab. Though the show has garnered praise for its performances .

The Show has also generated backlash over its sexual content and portrayal of drug use.