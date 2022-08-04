New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is known for portraying offbeat roles. The actor has made his mark with diverse characters, like Hatoda Tyagi from 'Pataal Lok', Compounder from the ‘Mirzapur’ series and so on. Now he is all set to appear as a solo lead in 'The Great wedding of Munnes'.

The actor will play the lead in ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’ alongwith Barkha Singh. The web series is slated to release on August 4, on Voot Select, which features Abhishek as a desperate middle-aged man who is on a constant hunt to find an apt wife. The show has been created and produced by ‘Dream Girl’ director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ahead of the release, Abhishek says, "This is the first time I am so excited, nervous, and pumped at the same time, before a release– as it’s not only my first lead web series but also such an interesting topic. Shooting for the show was an absolute blast with Barkha, Raaj sir, and the entire crew."

"Reuniting with Raaj sir after Dream Girl felt like a blessing indeed because of his amazing direction and sense of humor which has made the story more fun and crispy. I am very excited for the audience to watch the show and know their reactions on it," he added.

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes' innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after.

Raaj Shaandilyaa and Abhishek Banerjee have earlier worked in 'Dream Girl'. It will be exciting to see this duo together for a second time.

On the film front, Abhishek has 'Nazarandaaz', 'Bhediya' and seven new projects in the pipeline.