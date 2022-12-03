Exclusive: Akhil Sachdeva opens up on composing and singing in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4, says 'was an extremely rewarding experience...'

New Delhi: We all know much of a show's success is credited to its viewers and loyal viewers turn it into a cult! And one such show that has earned its cult status because of the undying love received from its die-hard fans over the years is none other than 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.'

While the long wait for the epic love saga of #MaNan ends with the fourth installment, which is streaming free, on Voot starting 2nd December 2022, this season will be full of romance, fun, and music!

The romantic songs of the epic love saga are crooned by popular singer Akhil Sachdeva who has sung and composed popular songs like Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga, Channa Ve, and more.

Talking exclusively to Zee News Online, Akhil opened up on his experience working in 'KYY,' he said, "I'm incredibly happy to be associated with Voot for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. It’s such a heartwarming show and has made space in all our hearts throughout the years."

Further, he added, "Initially the Voot team approached me for composing the music but eventually I became the voice of Manik, musically. I'm singing his songs so my voice is defining his character. This is one of the reasons why composing and creating music for this show was an extremely rewarding experience for me!"

"The vibe and mood of the songs are romantic, youthful, and melodious and will sync with the show's theme. We hope that everyone will enjoy the music as much as we have loved it," he concluded.

So, come and experience the magic of the soulful tracks of Akhil Sachdeva in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan – Season Four' only on Voot.