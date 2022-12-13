Exclusive: 'It has to be as believable and real,' Ayaz Khan opens up on the challenges of acting

New Delhi: 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' is an epic love saga and the new season, starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, will also witness 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' star Ayaz Khan in a prominent role. It streams for free on Voot.

Ayaz Khan is portraying the role of Mr. Shrikant Malhotra i.e., our beloved Manik’s Father. He hasn’t revealed much about his character to keep the mystery but he definitely has a lot to offer in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, finally, the actor has spilled some beans on his work.

1.) Tell us about your character and what can we expect from it in the upcoming season.

Ans. Since I can’t reveal much and spoil the fun for the viewers, all I can say is that he always has his son’s back.

2.) What do you like most about your character?

Ans. I like the fact that he is pretty transparent and honest in his emotions and opinions. He’s very straightforward when it comes to expressing his emotions and thoughts.

3.) Did you face any challenge portraying this character?

Ans. Every character that I do has to be worked on and created with inputs from the creators. It has to be as believable and real as possible if the audience has to accept it. I give my best to any role I play and I really hope the audience will enjoy watching me in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

4.) Tell us more about your upcoming projects.

Ans. I’m playing a cop in the lead role opposite Riya Sen in a web movie ‘Death tale’ which should be out in February 2023 and also playing an important role in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Netflix show ‘Scoop’. So watch out for them.

Ayaz is a renowned actor in the industry and has previously worked in many movies and Tv shows, currently, he’s a part of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4.'