Exclusive: 'It's important to maintain a balance...,' Rithvik Dhanjani gives out dating advice to teenagers!

New Delhi: In today’s world of instant dating, where young adults are relentlessly swiping away left & right – judging the book by its cover and playing the dating game through instinct and feelings, parents take over their dating apps and make more ‘rational’ decisions. Rithvik Dhanjani has made it easier for you!

Amazon MiniTV has taken dating to a whole new level with ‘Datebaazi’. Featuring Rithvik Dhanjani as its host, this one-of-its-kind show follows a unique concept that challenges the idea of dating as we know it. The series will drop fresh episodes every Thursday, filled with extra dhamaal, and drama.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News online, Rithvik opened up on his take on dating nowadays. He even revealed his crush and many more, read on.

Ques: Tell us something about your new show?

Ans: The idea and conceptualization of Datebaazi is what prompted me to take it up. The power that today's genz has to swipe left and right and select their own date, is given to their parents through this show, and that is the most important highlight of it! How they select dating prospects for their children is the primary focus of the concept.

Ques: When can the fans expect to see their fav host in the movies?

Ans: As everyone knows by now that I truly love acting more than anything else I do but thanks to the parallel work I do which gives me the choice to wait for the right projects to come my way, hence I am just waiting for the right story and the right character to choose me.

Ques: Any relationship advice you would like to give to the new generation?

Ans: Teenagers today definitely have a very different idea of dating. For them, because the plethora of options are so many they lack depth in a relationship. They are more of giving up on a relationship if things don't work out, instead of working on it. Again, times are changing and I personally feel that it is important to maintain a balance between the new emerging thought processes and old-school thinking.

Ques: Which according to you is better, meeting people or website/application dating?

Ans: I am a firm believer in meeting people, getting to know them, and then taking things forward. Dating applications are definitely not my thing!

Ques: Latest Hollywood crush?

Ans: Jennifer Lawrence forever! No one else, none was, none will be.