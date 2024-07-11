Mumbai: Ali Fazal is the OTT king after his three successful seasons of Mirzapur. Mirzapur 3 has been released and the actor is receiving all the accolades for playing Guddu Pandit all over again. He once again lived the character and showed no one could be better Guddu Bhaiya than him. But this season has got mixed reactions and the fans claim that it was not up to mark compared to previous seasons and have strongly expressed their disappointment.

After the release of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal exclusively spoke to Zee News and reacted to the show receiving mixed responses, when asked about the same he said" With a show like this, it's very vast, the one thing I have in my control is the character I am playing and the graph I am setting. And the rest is something that I would not like to indulge, like suddenly sit with the creators and say, 'Hey man streamline it this way or that way.”

Ali even added that after doing Mirzapur he is scared of doing long format shows, "When you ask me about other projects of course there is a different approach, but Mirzapur has been the only show that I have managed to do and I am very scared to be a part of shows which is a long format after this because mentally it is very draining. So my choosing process is different."

Adding further he said," It's a great world and I have enjoyed it and it has also evolved me as an actor”. Talking about his excitement for Mirzapur season 4, Ali said that he secretly enjoys the long wait and hence he doesn’t want to comment on it. Ali Fazal is one of the most versatile actors and indeed he has come a long way.