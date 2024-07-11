Exclusive Mirzapur 3: Shweta Tripathi Reveals Playing Golu Took A Toll Over Her Mental Health

Mumbai: Mirzapur 3's one of the strongest characters was Golu played by supremely talented actress Shweta Tripathi. The actress outshined in the show and is extremely happy with the way she is receiving love from her fans and her loved ones for playing a powerful character like Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu. After the release of Mirzapur 3, Zee News Digital exclusively spoke to Shweta where we quizzed her about being the strongest character and much more.

Shweta Tripathi reacts when asked about her character being the strongest in season 3," If Golu would be alone, she wouldn't have done anything. We all need each other and all these characters make Mirzapur. The situations and events have made Golu this way. Talking about Golu she has faced a lot in season 1 and season 2 as her loved ones have snatched from her. And she is in a revenge mood. The worst thing that can happen to a female is making her feel small, and so with Golu's character she is seen like this 'Arey ye choti si ladki kya kar legi'. Sadly we live in a male-dominated society and to outshine through this character is something that I have really enjoyed and it's very satisfying."

Shweta even spoke about how playing Golu took a toll on her mental health. "Playing Golu was a psychological toll. It has happened twice in my career, first was during my debut film Haraamkhor with Nawaz bhai, (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and now with Golu, other actors like Rasika, and Ali and easily do in and out, but I am learning. I haven't studied, so honestly I am learning how to excel and also not let that affect me."

Shweta even expressed gratitude towards her family for being so supportive through her journey of playing the mentally draining character Golu and calling herself blessed.

Talking about what can fans expect from Mirzapur 4 and whether the wait will be longer, Shweta said,"We hope no, because even we want to know what happened with our characters because we too are fans of Mirzapur. And luckily as actors, we get to know earlier, and we aim to come as soon as possible."

