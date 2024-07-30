Exclusive: Raghav Juyal Calls 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' An Amazing Show With Underlayer Of Quantum Physics

New Delhi: Produced by none other than Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, this ambitious series delves into the intricate realms of quantum physics, blending them seamlessly with its narrative.

Juyal reflects on his remarkable journey with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the profound impact of time manipulation within the show, and how his transition from dance to acting has profoundly influenced his career and creative approach.

Q, For an actor it is always a dream to be a part of the Dharma & Sikhya Family. How does it feel to be associated with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor for not 1 but 2 projects back-to-back?

Working with Dharma and Sikhya for the second time, in a completely different avatar, role, and approach, is a proud moment for any actor. It's an honor that they trust me and gave me this project, even though I auditioned for it, I feel blessed and honored. Many people yearn for such opportunities, and I got it, so I will make the most of it.

Q. Time plays a crucial role in 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'. How does the concept of time manipulation affect the characters and their decisions throughout the series?

The show has an amazing underlayer of quantum physics, which is crazy. Sometimes, while working on this show, I felt like time is just an imagination. Past is gone, the future hasn't come yet, and the present is fleeting. This show makes you question reality.

Q. How has your transition from dancing to acting shaped your career and influenced your approach to roles?

I always believed in working on my craft. I focus a lot on my performance, aiming for excellence in whatever I do, be it dancing or acting. My approach has always been to work on my craft, understand cinema, and fall in love with it, just like I did with dance many years ago. Becoming a star or a lead is secondary; the main approach is to work and enjoy what you do.