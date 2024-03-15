Experience The Spine-Chilling Music Of Upcoming Horror Crime-Drama Series 'Inspector Rishi'; Album Out Now

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched the spine-chilling music album of its upcoming Tamil original Inspector Rishi, premiering on March 29 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Composed by Ashwath Naganathan, the album packs a total of seven spellbinding tracks, including a title track, Idhayathin Maayam, which sets an eerie tone, encapsulating the supernatural and thrilling elements of the horror crime-drama series. The entire music album will be available on all leading music streaming services, starting today.

The album seamlessly transports audiences to the gloomy world of Inspector Rishi as he embarks on a life-altering mission to investigate a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. It features songs written by Bagavathy PK, Mashook Rahman, and Pugalendhi Gopal, with vocals lent by talented singers like Kapil Kapilan, Pop Shalini, Ishaan Nigam, Christopher Stanley, R Aravind Raj, Balaji Sri, Soundaryaa R, Devu Tressa Mathew, ‘Uthiri' Vijaykumar, Sriram Krish, Ashwath, Shailey Bidwaikar, Swasthika Swaminathan, Sunitha Sarathy and Anjana Balakrishnan. The album perfectly complements the essence of the series, which is set against the backdrop of a picturesque village in Tamil Nadu shrouded with mystery.

Directed by Nandhini JS and produced by Shukdev Lahiri, under the banner of Make Believe Productions, Inspector Rishi stars Naveen Chandra in the titular role, along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in pivotal roles.