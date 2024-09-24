Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 High On Drama And New Faces - Check Streaming Date

New Delhi: Netflix has officially confirmed the return of the popular series 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' for its highly anticipated third season. The announcement came from cast members Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari, and others, who shared the news on social media, generating excitement among fans.

The third season is set to premiere on October 18 exclusively on Netflix.

In a vibrant post on Instagram, the cast declared, "The fabulous gang is back and they're bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3!"

This new season promises to deliver fresh drama as it introduces three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.

Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

Earlier, Netflix India teased the upcoming season as part of its new lineup, stating, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!"

The official synopsis hints at the drama to come: "The cosy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Who will blink first?"

As anticipation builds for the return of this glamorous series, fans are eager to see how the dynamics unfold in this blend of lifestyle and rivalry.