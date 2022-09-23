Fancy outfits to late enteries, here’s how the wedding in ‘House of the Dragon’ is a DESI one!

New Delhi: Indian weddings are elaborate ceremonies with lots of food, dance, and unavoidably a little drama. It would seem that Westerosi marriages are simply disguised Indian wedding. The wedding festivities of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) are depicted in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon. The festivities are, of course, fit for a king and contain, to our surprise, a number of elements that can be found in their desi counterparts.

Here are 5 ways in which weddings in the world of House of the Dragon are like Indian weddings:

Elaborate Outfits

Weddings are an opportunity to put on your most elaborate outfit and astound everyone with your attractiveness. This is particularly true for the Indian bride, who frequently has the most ornate attire of all the guests. Rhaenyra Targaryen undoubtedly succeeded in pulling off this look, as seen by the elaborate and extravagant hairstyle that outdid every other ensemble at her celebration.

Dance Till You Drop

It’s no secret that if you go to an Indian wedding, dance is a must. The royal wedding in House of the Dragon is a sight to see and certainly, dancing is a big part of it.

Late Entries

In India, no wedding celebration begins on schedule. There is usually a straggler somewhere who delays or disrupts the rest of the party, putting everything on hold. The Targaryen family wedding appears to be no different. Episode 5 features two interruptions to the wedding: first, the arrival of the black sheep uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and second, the appearance of the Queen and Rhaenyra's former closest friend (Emily Carey).



Family Drama

The royal family has no shortage of intense family drama, which is a need for any Indian wedding. Rhaenyra, the bride, and the Queen, her stepmother, are at odds with one another. King Viserys (Paddy Considine), the groom's father, and his brother Daemon Targaryen also have problems to resolve. The lovers of the bride and groom are also involved, adding to the chaos.

Leftovers from the Meal

Desi weddings take their catering very seriously and serve up a dinner that makes your mouth swim. Even after everyone has eaten their fair share, a portion of the food inevitably remains unfinished. King Viserys can't stop eating, so we know the cuisine is just as wonderful at the House of the Dragon. A majority of the meal does go to waste, but it’s because a fight breaks out.