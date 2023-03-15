topStoriesenglish2583985
Farah Khan Is A Fan Of The Dholakias From Happy Family

The 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until  31 March.

Farah Khan Is A Fan Of The Dholakias From Happy Family

NEW DELHI: Amazon Original series Happy Family: Conditions Apply has opened to a terrific response from the viewers, and critics are raving about the show for being a hilarious roller coaster ride. From relatable characters to creating nostalgia of living in a joint family, the show has managed to tick all the boxes. Apart from the fans, the multi-talented Farah Khan also can’t wait to watch what happens next in this Happy Family this Friday. Prime Video today unveiled a video Frankly with Farah, where she frankly talks about the key events that happened with the Dholakias’ in the first four episodes, giving the audiences a fun recap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With all the hilarious twists and turns shown in the first four episodes, the viewers are curious to know how the story of the Dholakia family moves forward. Their wait will be over soon as episodes 5 & 6 will be released this Friday (March 17).

Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, Happy Family: Conditions Apply has an ensemble cast comprising Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Rounak Kamdar and Meenal Sahu in pivotal roles. The 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until  31 March.

 

