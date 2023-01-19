Farzi: Kay Kay Menon plays a counterfeiting kingpin in Prime Video’s crime thriller - Watch

New Delhi: After raising the curiosity and excitement levels amongst fans about their upcoming crime thriller Farzi, Prime Video dropped the character video featuring Kay Kay Menon as Mansoor Dalal. In the series, the actor plays the counterfeiting kingpin, who has kept Michael aka Vijay Serthupathi on his toes as he sets out to catch him and eradicate the counterfeiting network. The flamboyant kingpin, Mansoor is the man behind the Indian counterfeiting network.

“I have been fortunate to get such varied roles to play in the digital space. My character in Farzi is outlandish and has his own swag. Very interesting for an actor to push the act to the edge and yet keep consistency throughout. I thoroughly enjoyed it as it's something that you, as a performer, are not quite sure of and you look at your directors’ reaction eagerly after every take to see if you have hit the note each time. Farzi is a one-of-a-kind crime thriller created by one of the finest directors Raj & DK. It was amazing to collaborate with them and work with such a talented pool of actors on this project. I can’t wait for the launch of the series and to see the audience’s response to it,” said Kay Kay Menon

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video from 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.