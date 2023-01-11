‘Farzi’ makers amp up the excitement as they release show’s fake trailer with Shahid Kapoor’s doppelganger- Watch

New Delhi: Playing on the title of the new series called ‘Farzi’, Prime Video today dropped a 'Farzi' trailer itself, announcing the real trailer and making fans curious about the show. In the video, a doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor is seen performing stunts and showcasing his acting prowess in different scenes.

However, the drama ends when the real Shahid enters the frame and calls for pack-up. The actor assures the fans that while this trailer is fake, the real trailer for his show ‘Farzi’ will be out soon. The video reveals that the real trailer will be released on 13th January, amping up the excitement among the viewers.

Watch the 'Farzi' trailer here

‘Farzi’ marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on 10th February, 2023 on Prime Video. Created by Raj & DK, the series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, veteran actor, Amol Palekar, along with Regina Cassandra, and new-comer Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Spanning eight episodes, ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option. Along with Raj & DK, ‘Farzi’ is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.