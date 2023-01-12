Farzi Mushaira trailer: Zakir Khan sets the poetic mood with Tanmay Bhat and Gopal Datt- Watch

Mumbai: Amazon miniTV is ready to set the mehfil for 2023 with the third season of ‘Farzi Mushaira’ by Zakir Khan. The recently unveiled trailer is bound to take you back in time when shayaris were a core source of entertainment and echoed audiences' emotions.

This season is about to get all the more exciting as Zakir Khan will be seen with Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again, setting a wonderfully poetic mood. Joining them will be special celebrity guests like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Prachi Desai and other comic talents.

The first two seasons received quite the applause for their unique concept and poignant shayaris with a creative and fun twist. However, a few days ago Zakir lost his ‘laal diary’ that had all the shers and poems for Season 3, pushing him to delay the launch of the trailer for season 3. Thankfully, the laal diary was found not long ago, giving Amazon miniTV the green signal to launch the trailer today. Watch it as we wait for Farzi Mushaira Season 3 to drop on Amazon miniTV on 13th of January. The third season promises to be wittier, sassier, and even more relatable – just when we thought it couldn’t get any better! The 8-episode series will witness five heartbroken shayars share their story. The mehfil would also have these shayars consoling and sympathizing with each other. It would also have moments when our beloved comedians would be carelessly and hilariously seen rubbing salt on each other's wounds instead of being a shoulder to cry on.

Watch the trailer here

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, “We are glad to bring to the audiences the third season of Farzi Mushaira. Amazon miniTV constantly looks for newer venues of entertainment and creators that the audiences love and enjoy watching. The earlier installments garnered great responses and connected with the viewers. We hope that the audiences enjoy this shayarana andaz presented by one of the best comedians, Zakir Khan. What better way to get away from your daily life!”.

“Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary which I had lost, it has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be and we have finally announced season 3. The earlier two seasons saw fantastic responses from the viewers and because we witnessed immense success with the show format, we are ready to come back with the third season only on Amazon miniTV. We will have the same talents joining us this time, accompanied by a few guests across different episodes. I hope and wish that we do not let our viewers down and that the third season will match our audiences’ expectations”, said Zakir Khan.