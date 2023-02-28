topStoriesenglish2577953
NewsWeb Series
FARZI

Farzi New Song ‘Paisa Hai Toh’: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi Groove On This Peppy Track- Watch

Farzi's new groovy and peppy song 'Paisa Hai Toh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi has been released. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Farzi New Song ‘Paisa Hai Toh’: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi Groove On This Peppy Track- Watch

New Delhi: After creating a roar amongst the audience, ‘Farzi’ continues to maintain the buzz worldwide. Prime Video today has dropped a foot-tapping track from their recently released crime thriller, ‘Farzi’. Titled ‘Paisa Hai Toh’, the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst the music lovers.  

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar. Beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya, the entertaining and peppy song will surely hit the right chord with the fans of ‘Farzi’. 

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shares, “It’s great to have collaborated with Sachin & Jigar again, this time for director duo Raj & DK. We have all had a blast putting this Paisa Hai Toh together. It is a banger that will give the audience an adrenaline rush, matching the thrill Farzi will give the viewers. I hope the listeners will enjoy it. I'm excited about the release today.” 

Watch the full video song here

‘Farzi’ features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series is now streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories. 

Live Tv

FarziFarzi new song launchPaisa Hai TohPaisa Hai Toh song launchShahid KapoorVijay Sethupathi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985