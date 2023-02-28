Farzi New Song ‘Paisa Hai Toh’: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi Groove On This Peppy Track- Watch

New Delhi: After creating a roar amongst the audience, ‘Farzi’ continues to maintain the buzz worldwide. Prime Video today has dropped a foot-tapping track from their recently released crime thriller, ‘Farzi’. Titled ‘Paisa Hai Toh’, the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst the music lovers.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar. Beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya, the entertaining and peppy song will surely hit the right chord with the fans of ‘Farzi’.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shares, “It’s great to have collaborated with Sachin & Jigar again, this time for director duo Raj & DK. We have all had a blast putting this Paisa Hai Toh together. It is a banger that will give the audience an adrenaline rush, matching the thrill Farzi will give the viewers. I hope the listeners will enjoy it. I'm excited about the release today.”

Watch the full video song here

‘Farzi’ features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series is now streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories.