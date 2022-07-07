NewsWeb Series
Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat make grand entry in 'Ms. Marvel', set internet on fire

New Delhi: And the wait is finally over! Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has made a grand entry in `Ms. Marvel` show with its fifth episode. Fawad essays the role of a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls in love with Aisha, a woman from another dimension who is attempting to return home. Hasan and Aisha, played by actress Mehwish Hayat, are Kamala`s great-grandparents. After seeing Fawad`s special appearance in the show, fans from India and Pakistan flooded social media with their reactions.

"Fawad Khan`s acting was amazing in #MsMarvel Episode 5, the expressions were brilliant and the struggle to get independence from British and the pain in his eyes when talking to Muslims was real," a netizen commented. "Ladies & gentlemen Fawad khan in MARVEL," another one tweeted. "He single handedly owned the episode," a Twitterati wrote.

`Ms. Marvel` is an action series about a young teenage girl and is the first-ever Asian superhero character from the Hollywood production house, Marvel.

Disney+ Hotstar streams new episodes of the series once a week, every Wednesday. Along with Fawad Khan, the MCU`s series also casts Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in a prominent role, and it is the second time an Indian celebrity is a part of a Marvel film after actor Irrfan Khan in `The Amazing Spider-Man’ in 2012.

