New Delhi: And the wait is finally over! Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has made a grand entry in `Ms. Marvel` show with its fifth episode. Fawad essays the role of a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls in love with Aisha, a woman from another dimension who is attempting to return home. Hasan and Aisha, played by actress Mehwish Hayat, are Kamala`s great-grandparents. After seeing Fawad`s special appearance in the show, fans from India and Pakistan flooded social media with their reactions.



"Fawad Khan`s acting was amazing in #MsMarvel Episode 5, the expressions were brilliant and the struggle to get independence from British and the pain in his eyes when talking to Muslims was real," a netizen commented. "Ladies & gentlemen Fawad khan in MARVEL," another one tweeted. "He single handedly owned the episode," a Twitterati wrote.

gawd, mehwish hayat and fawad khan's chemistry in the new ep of ms marvel<3 pic.twitter.com/bKABDjiGl3 — (@nightsley) July 6, 2022

mehwish hayat and fawad khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/ClyOnTAIbt — ridz st4 spoilers (@filmkirbys) July 6, 2022

`Ms. Marvel` is an action series about a young teenage girl and is the first-ever Asian superhero character from the Hollywood production house, Marvel.



Disney+ Hotstar streams new episodes of the series once a week, every Wednesday. Along with Fawad Khan, the MCU`s series also casts Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in a prominent role, and it is the second time an Indian celebrity is a part of a Marvel film after actor Irrfan Khan in `The Amazing Spider-Man’ in 2012.