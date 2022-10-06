Feels Like Home 2 review: It's a perfect binge-watch with drama, emotions and love

Director: Sahir Raza

Production house - Lionsgate India and Writeous Studios

Creator - Sidhanta Mathur

Writers - Sidhanta Mathur, Chiranjeevi Bajpai, Parikshit Joshi, Gauri Pandit

Cast: Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Himika Bose, Akshay Oberoi, and Inayat Sood

Rating: 4



College life is considered one of the best times of our lives, there is something new happening every day, new people, new experiences but the same old buddies, Feels Like Home Season 2 by Lionsgate Play is an ode to those golden years. It is fun, hilarious, relatable and mapped out in a perfectly balanced way!

The boys of Banchod Nivas – Lakshay, Sameer, Akhil and Vishnu, set out on a journey of lifetime friendship in the first season, the new season, the boys are now men! – it is even more gripping, relatable and will find a much wider audience as the performance, execution and narration is brilliantly done. This season we see each character on the hunt to find themselves. Whether it’s in their love life, friendship or career, the boys come to terms with the fact that life changes and you just need to go along with it.

The party hard and carefree Lakshay (Prit Kamani), finds himself meeting his soulmate, but the issue is, she is the ex-girlfriend of his best-buddy Avi (Vishnu Kaushal). The emotional arch and growth of the character and sublime performance is outstanding. Lakshay is at his mature- best, who tries handling the situation with care until it spirals but finally finds a happy ending. Here, we would like to call out Inayat Sood who plays Mahima – a small role, but a lot of love and maturity the character has wanting us to have more of her on screen.

Avi played by Vishnu Kaushal is a privileged but insecure brat, he is as dramatic and hysterical as he was in first season, but mid-season he starts to find grip on his emotion. He comes to terms with his girlfriend being her own person, making her own choices and probably falling out of love with him. His character arc is all about maturity, by the end of the season you will be surprised with his transition into the adult space. Kaushal has done a fab job!

Sameer (Anshuman Malhotra) is a timid poet with issues related to his authoritarian Army officer father. His best friend or more than that, Driti played by Himika Bose who isn’t buying his nonsense, but is by his side making sure he leaves his rage behind and find creative solutions to his insecurities. A special mention to Himika who is a firecracker on the show – we want to see her more in the next season!

An aspiring cricketer from Ghana, Akhil (Mihir Ahuja) is the youngest and the wildest in the second season. He doesn’t take failure very well and goes downhill with smoking, booze and drugs, but with time and support from his friends, turns his failure into a life-long ambition, to be a sportsman. Mihir’s character addresses mental health issues in a subtle way, but not delving too much into it.

Each episode has a small story nudging along events concluding with some sort of life lesson for one or all of the housemates. These boys are never short on the next big problem, be it a party, girlfriend, career, life, money, emotions, and more, they are all out to experiment, but not without moving a step closer to maturity, which is something refreshing to watch. Feels Like Home Season 2 is a coming-of-age drama with some stellar performances, and most importantly beautifully transitioning characters.

Himika Bose and Inayat Sood, along with Akshay Oberoi as Vicky Paaji, have better screen time and take the story forward. We just want more of them with the OG men of the show!

There is more to college life than just career pressure and parental pressure, those years are all about defining our true identities and moving forward in life.