'Fight My Way' To 'Twenty Five Twenty One': 5 Sporty K-Dramas To Watch

New Delhi: Do you like sports or you rather watch it from the comfort of your home? Feeling the adrenaline rush for the final strike, goal, or challenge, as the protagonist surmounts many obstacles and emerges victorious. Here is our list of five sporty K-Dramas!

Fight My Way

Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) is a taekwondo and martial arts expert. But after losing a competitive fight, Dong Man has lost his self confidence and puts his dreams on the back burner. His best friend and girlfriend Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) an aspiring anchor, is not too keen on him being back in the fighting arena. She dreads him taking up a fight. But Dong Man needs to win that one bout, despite health issues, to get his confidence and self-esteem back as an athlete.

Where to watch: Viki

Twenty Five Twenty One

Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a spirited fencer, whose dream is to play for her country, defeat her one time idol and now rival Go Yu Rim (Bona) and experience true love. Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) is an idealistic and hardworking young man, is trying to rebuild his life and starts working in a broadcast station. Hee Do and Yi Jin become friends,and the two become each other’s biggest cheerleaders in every possible way.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is a star weightlifter, who one day gets infatuated with a doctor. The tomboyish Bok Joo gets self conscious about her appearance, trying to lose weight, which is a no -no for any weightlifter. She is friends with Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk) a swimming champ, and does not realise the man she is infatuated with is Joon Hyung’s brother. As these two experience first love and heartbreak, they also help, motivate, and encourage each other through their many issues and challenges.

Where To Watch: Viki

Racket Boys

Yoon Hyun Jong (Kim Sang Kyung) a one time badminton player, struggles to make ends meet for his family. He gets the chance to coach a countryside middle school badminton team which is on the brink of extinction. There are just three players left on the team: Bang Yoon Dam, Na Woo Chan and Lee Yong Tae (Kim Kang Hoon). Hyun Jong’s city bred son, a former badminton prodigy named Hae Kang (Tang Jun Sang), joins the team along with In Sol (Kim Min Ki) . Though they have enough players to enter competitions, do they have it in them to win?

Where To Watch: Netflix

Stove League

Baek Seung Soo ( Namgoong Min) is the general manager for the pro league baseball team Dreams. He is the man with the Midas touch, and it’s his ability to turn the fortunes of teams that makes him the perfect man for the job. But there are those who want the dissolution of the team, since it is at the bottom of the rankings ladder.. Lee Se Young (Park Eun Bin) is operations manager of the team, helps Seung Soo in helping Dreams become the dream team.

Where To watch: Netflix