FINALLY! Karan Johar reveals whats there in the 'Koffee With Karan' hamper

As has been the tradition of the legacy show, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar unveiled the contents of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s luxurious hamper. 

 

  • The combination of all is Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan which has proven to be one of the most popular chat shows in India, season after season.
  • But the one thing that attracts all of us is ‘The Koffee with Karan Hamper’, as we wait for the whole season to know ‘What’s in the box’?
New Delhi: Who doesn’t like candid, funny and quirky conversation? The combination of all is Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan which has proven to be one of the most popular chat shows in India, season after season. But the one thing that attracts all of us is ‘The Koffee with Karan Hamper’, as we wait for the whole season to know ‘What’s in the box’? 

Here’s the list of products that the hamper winners of Season 7’s rapid-fire round took home - Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and many more luxurious goodies.

