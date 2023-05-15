'Fireflies' To 'Brahmastra': 5 Fantasy Series, Movies On OTT One Must-Watch

New Delhi: Fantasy movies have captivated audiences for decades, offering a unique escape from reality into an imaginative and often mystical world. From epic battles to magical creatures, these tales of adventure and wonder transport viewers to realms beyond their wildest dreams. With stunning visual effects and powerful performances, fantasy movies continue to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. To further explore the genre of fantasy, here’s a list of 5 films that you cannot miss out on, and binge-watch it on OTT this week.

1. Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu [ZEE5]

‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ centres around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology, and life lessons of good vs evil. With a mix of VFX, animation, magic and a great story line, the series can be streamed on ZEE5.

2. Karthikeya 2 [ZEE5]

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the sequel recounts the challenges that Dr. Karthikeya faces and his attempts to overcome them by revealing the truth that is veiled in ancient Indian mythology. During his search for a legendary artifact, he not only faces the most challenging obstacles he has ever faced, but he also discovers a secret that has the potential to alter the whole direction of human history. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film is available to stream on ZEE5.

3. Brahmastra [Disney+ Hotstar]

The film follows the journey of Shiva [played by Ranbir Kapoor], a young man who discovers that he has supernatural powers and a connection to a secret society of guardians while being on the brink of falling in love. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. From having a unique storyline to promising to be a visual spectacle, the film is a must-watch.

4. Hawaizaada [Amazon Prime Video]

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is set in the pre-independence era of Bombay of 1895, which is based on the life of an Indian scientist Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who is credited to have constructed India's first unmanned plane is the tale of the hardships that he went through on the journey to discover. Watch this spectacle right now.

5. Tooth Pari [Netflix]

The series follows the story of a rebellious vampire, who falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet lousy dentist, by breaking the rules of her own clan. Set in the city of joy, Kolkata, the series promises a 'love bite' for all the lovers of romantic comedies too. The series promises a lot of supernatural elements which will keep you engrossed.

So, sit back, relax, and prepare to be transported to a world of enchantment and wonder.