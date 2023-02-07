Five Reasons why ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ is a Must-Watch Thriller

New Delhi: Thriller as a genre has become a fan-favorite genre over the years. This genre is perfect when you want a bit of everything - drama, mystery, and action, wrapped into one spine-chilling show or a movie. Over the years, the mystery thriller genre has expanded but a great thriller only needs three key elements: a twisted storyline, compelling star cast, and enough mystery to keep you on the edge of your seat. Let’s have a look at reasons why we feel 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' is a page turning thriller amongst all thrillers:

1. Spellbinding storyline

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke consists of a lot of twists and turns that keeps a viewer engrossed to the screen. The story of Kavya Iyer, an IPS officer brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

2. Seasoned and personified actors

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke comprises of everything that a person is looking for in a series. It stars veteran actress MitaVashist, the south sensation – Regina Cassandra, and a broad star cast of actors like Sumeet Vyas, BarunSobtiand Chandan Roy.

3. An action-packed thriller series

The leading lady Regina Cassandrawho portrays the character of Kavya Iyer has done some phenomenal acting sequences and shines as a leader. Her character is strong-headed, heroic and an officer who goes to any lengthfor the betterment and safety of the nation.

4. Helmed by the ace director Srijit Mukherji

The series is helmed by the National award-winning Director Srijit Mukherji who is known for his best work like Begum Jaan, ShabaashMithu and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, amongst many other pathbreaking content. JaanbaazHindsutanKe is one show from his kitty of captivating content.

5. Brillant Acting and high on patriotism

Regina Cassandra, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht, Barun Sobti and Chandan Roy leave everyone spell bound as they charm everyone with their acting prowess. Once you start watching the show, it will surely awaken the patriot in you!