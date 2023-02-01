Five Reasons why you Just Can’t Miss Shahid Kapoor’s Digital Debut ‘Farzi’

New Delhi: A wave of strong content has truly refined the entertainment world on OTT these days. There have been some really captivating and gripping stories that captured the attention of the masses like never before. Now it's time to get ready for something that you have never seen before as Raj & DK are bringing you a big screen spectacle on your OTT screens with ‘Farzi’. It's the trailer, that says it all, the series is well-studded with the factors firstly, that we have seen on the big screens and secondly that is a must to make it a one-bomb of entertainment that is about to blast in the OTT arena this month and prove itself a milestone that is going to be a big turn in the OTT space.

1. Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut

Farzi also marks the OTT debut of superstar Shahid Kapoor. While we have seen many big superstars stepping into the OTT grounds, Shahid who has given some amazing performances on the big screens, having him on the OTT platform is a sheer surprise and adds up to yet another reason to watch Farzi. Moreover, Shahid teaming up with Raj & DK surely guarantees a brilliant performance to look forward to.

2. Coming from the house of Raj & DK

Considering the fact that, Farzi is an 8-episode crime thriller series that is created by the celebrated directors, Raj & DK which in itself is enough to consider it a must-watch. We all have seen the potential of these ace filmmakers in the 2019 release 'The Family Man' which truly grabbed its strong presence in the minds of the audience and also earned them critical acclamation for its amazing story, dialogues, and of course direction. Well, after a long wait, they are coming up with 'Farzi' and we can definitely count on them to expect yet another massive entertainer which is surely nothing less than a big-budget commercial entertainer of the big screen.

3. Vijay Sethupathi's big OTT debut

The south mega superstar, Vijay Sethupathi is yet another factor that is surely a cherry on the cake in the series and indeed a phenomenon that just can't be missed. Making his big OTT debut with Farzi, the actor's acting spectacle is surely a big highlight that the pan-India audience is looking forward to. His appearance along with Shahid is definitely something no one has ever expected but must say he is one of the best names in the cast who made 'Farzi' 'Not to miss' spectacle of this year.

4. Big-scale entertainer

Bringing all the major commercial factors of a big-budget film in this 8-episode crime thriller, Farzi is definitely going to be one massive big-scale entertainer the audience will witness on their OTT screens this year. Farzi is that one standalone series that is going to introduce a new spectrum in the OTT space which is way beyond the normal web series that the audience has witnessed so far. From its, enlarged cinematic canvas to its heavy dialogue deliveries, the series is surely going to encapsulate all the massive commercial aspects.

5. Mega ensembled star cast

Moreover, Kay Kay Menon is yet another name that we will get to see in Farzi. Having already ruled the OTT space with his blockbuster web series franchise, Special OPS, Kay Kay Menon in Farzi has made it a masterpiece to watch out for in 2023. Rashi Khanna, who enjoys a huge slate of multilingual films in her filmography is an additional benefit in the cast of Farzi that will surely stretch the enlarged canvas of the series. And then comes, Amol Palekar who himself is a legendary actor will be seen playing an interesting character in Farzi, and it's something that will give the audience one more reason to watch the series.

Compiling them all, Farzi being a series coming from 'The Family Man' directors, Raj & DK starring the combination of two amazing actors making their OTT debut, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, and with its ensembled star cast with Kay Kay Menon, Rashi Khanna, and Amol Palekar is more than enough to make a milestone that is going to turn up a new chapter in the OTT space that is all set for its release on 10th February on the OTT giant Prime Video.