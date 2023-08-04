For Commando Web Series, Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah Ropes In Jacky Chan's Stunt Choreographer Andy Long

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando web series has made a spectacular leap from the popular film franchise to the world of OTT series. The recently released trailer of this action-packed series, created by the genius behind Human and The Kerala Story, has left audiences exhilarated and their excitement soaring off the charts.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for his remarkable talent scouting prowess in film industry, is once again proving his keen eye for new talent. With Commando, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, he is all set to launch the promising and talented newcomer, Prem Parrijaa, into the spotlight.





Adding to the anticipation, the series brings back the charismatic Adah Sharma in a high-octane role, promising an adrenaline-pumping performance. Commando on OTT is primed to be one of the most advanced series to date, rivalling international standards and setting new benchmarks in the action genre. The action sequences are choreographed by Andy Long, from Germany, who has worked with and choreographed Jacky Chan in the film Chinese Zodiac. Andy Long has also worked for Inception (2010), In Bruges (2008) and The Constant Gardener (2005) amongst many more.

Vipul Shah made sure that Commando is a visual spectacle hence he asked his team to shoot it as a movie with all equipment used for a movie.





With its captivating narrative, power-packed performances, and cutting-edge production, Commando web series is shaping up to be a game-changer in the OTT landscape. As fans eagerly await its release, it's evident that Vipul Amrutlal Shah has yet again crafted a winning formula that will captivate viewers and leave them wanting more. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.