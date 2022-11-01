topStories
Four More Shots Please! Prateik Babbar opens up on being part of a women-driven series, says 'women rule the world...'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Four More Shots Please, a fan-favourite Amazon Original, is finally returning with its third season after a gap of two years. The Emmy-nominated series, which will be available to stream on Prime Video from October 21st, will give viewers a peek into the lives of the four flawsome women who call the shots in their lives. Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the leads, the series also stars Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role. 

Opening about working in a series that is driven by women, Prateik said that it was an honour for him to be a part of Four More Shots Please!. He said, “It's a very pleasant change I think, where it's a wonderful time for cinema you know and I think as for actors, why not have women-driven subjects or shows, why not? Listen, women rule the world and it's about time and it's a privilege and an honour, and for me it's an honour to be riding on these beautiful women's shoulders for so many years.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further added, “I think we are in great hands and you know I mentioned earlier, this set is pretty much an all-women set, we have a filmmaker and director who is a woman, we have the writers who are women, we have the producers who are women, we have the camera person who is a woman, the focus polar is a woman, the light people are women, and we're in bloody good hands you know. We're blessed to be riding on these beautiful women's shoulders and I think more power to women, absolutely, it's about time.”

Four More Shots Please! season 3 will be streaming on Prime Video from October 21st onwards in more than 240 countries and territories.

