New Delhi: Taking ahead the legacy of launching the most loved comedians of this generation, Amazon Prime Video is all set to come with the 3rd season of Comicstaan. The show has given many budding comedians a place to explore their talents, one of them being Prashasti Singh.

Prashasti Singh who is one of the mentors on the 3rd season of Comicstaan, has appeared in the ladies up episode in Comicstaan season 1 from where she led her path ahead in the lanes of the comedy world. While Comicstaan has always made its talent open to the ever-growing world of comedy, Prashasti is one of those names who got the stage to entertain the audience with her sense of humor.

It was not an easy path for her to get into this industry, the stand-up comedian's journey with Comicstaan is something she is thankful for, "I was someone who used to watch reality shows staying on the other side. I thought whose life has ever been made by reality show competitions. But now, after experiencing Comicstaan, I've realised that no, lives can be changed through a platform. And that's what Comicstaan is, life-changing! If I hadn't been a part of Comicstaan, I probably would've been doing a job, while working part-time as a comic."

Moreover, the fans will get to see Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian on the judge's panel. The hunt for India’s next best stand-up comedian will comprise a new format with host Kusha Kapila joining the series regularly. The 8-episode comedy series is all set to stream on the OTT platform from July 15.