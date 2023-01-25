From ‘Farzi’ to ‘Indian Police Force’, Here are Some Exciting Web Series to Look Forward to in 2023

New Delhi: OTT has become one of the most popular mediums of entertainment today. With high-octane performances and big stars coming to the space, OTT platforms always have exciting entertainers to offer. Let’s take a look at some action-packed web series that are all set to hit the OTT platforms in 2023.

1) Farzi

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK's highly-anticipated series Farzi. The plot of the crime thriller is reported to revolve around an ambitious artist, who gets dragged into a high stakes con job. But with a task force officer, who is adamant to stop him, the edgy and fast-paced series is expected to keep you glued to the screen till the very end. In addition to Kapoor, Farzi which is expected to release in February 2023, will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

2) Panne aka PAGES

After giving us Chiseled & a periodic drama film on Gandhi called Ra’s Metanoia, NY based award-winning director Ram Alladi is back with ‘Panne’ a women oriented polly-patriotic drama which seeks to bring to life a storyline that navigates one woman’s journey as she strives to establish her own social identity. Spanning the period encompassing from border partition through to the independence of India’s 1960’s, the political fiction drama looks closely at the challenges of identity and the juxtaposition of social freedom of the newly independent nation versus individual freedom of the protagonist. Starring emerging Indian talents Kalpana Tiwari, Pankaj Munshi, Anand Rangarajan, Vijaya Posala, Silpa Das, Prasad Kamalanabha and Sam Mukherjee, ‘Panne’ is expected to premiere later this year.

3) Indian Police Force

Another Bollywood actor who is gearing up for a grand entry on OTT is Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah actor will be teaming up with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi for well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. But what makes Indian Police Force the talk of the town is the fact that it's an extension of Shetty's popular cop universe (Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi) on OTT.

4) The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur is another popular name from the Hindi film industry who is all set to make his presence felt in the digital world. The 37-year-old actor teams up with Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor for Sandeep Modi's web series which is inspired by the Primetime Emmy Award-winning Series The Night Manager. Kapur will play the role essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the English version.

5) Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

After impressing the audience with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has collaborated with Tushar Hiranandani for another supremely engaging story based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi. While Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to essay the titular role in the upcoming web series, the intriguing journey of Telgi from a fruit seller to the biggest scam artist in the country will keep you hooked.