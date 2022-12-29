From ‘The White Lotus’ to ‘Mulan’; travel across picturesque locations with these movies and shows!

New Delhi: It’s the time of the year when people love leaving the hustle-bustle of their daily lives to take a few days off and relax with their families. For those still staying home but itching to travel, Disney+ Hotstar has some shows filmed in breathtaking locations. From Sicily and Hawaii all the way to South Africa, get set to be transported to new and breathtaking locations across the globe with these titles on the platform!

The White Lotus (Hawaii and Sicily)

With each season set in different exclusive resorts in Hawaii and Sicily, HBO’s The White Lotus is a social satire, following the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

Turning Red (Toronto, Canada)

Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old, tries to balance friends, family, the chaos of adolescence and an uncontrollable ability to poof into a giant red panda.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland)

Lifelong friends Padraic and Colm find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.

Soundtrack #1 (South Korea)

When Eun-soo is asked to write lyrics for a song by a famous composer, she seeks help from her longtime friend turned housemate, Sun-woo.

Finding Nemo (Australia)

When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his father and Dory embark on a journey to find Nemo.

Trackers (Cape Town, South Africa)

Trackers weaves three adrenalised storylines in Cape Town exposing a violent conspiracy involving organised crime, state security and the CIA.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Japan)

Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, joins a crumbling sumo club endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

Mulan (China)

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Robo Mundial (Argentina)

Lucho and his disaster-prone coworkers hatch a foolhardy plan to steal the World Cup Trophy.

Coco (Mexico)

Miguel is confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

The Devil Wears Prada (Paris, France)

Andy’s boss Miranda Priestly makes her life a living hell with sarcasm and insults. She has to hold on to this job for a year to land her dream job.