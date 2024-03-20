From 'Citadel' To 'The Mehta Boys': Check Out The Most Anticipated Upcoming Projects Of Prime Video

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an exciting new line-up for India, featuring a diverse array of content set to premiere on the platform over the next two years. This extensive list includes 40 original series and movies, along with 29 films slated to stream post-theatrical release. Spanning across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, the line-up promises to offer something for everyone, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Among the plethora of exciting announcements, here are some standout picks that promise to deliver an epic entertainment package!

Citadel Honey Bunny

Raj and DK helm the Indian version of the global series, Citadel, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, set in the 1990s. Alongside them are Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden lead the American adaptation.

The Mehta Boys

Prime Video has unveiled a sneak peek into ‘The Mehta Boys,’ marking the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Boman Irani. Known for his stellar performances in films like the Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots, and Khosla Ka Ghosla, Irani also takes on the roles of writer and producer for this project. Collaborating with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, renowned for his work on the 2014 film ‘Birdman,’ Irani crafts a compelling narrative. Starring Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary, ‘The Mehta Boys’ revolves around a father and son at odds with each other, forced to spend 48 hours together. With its intriguing premise and talented cast, the film promises to deliver an emotional and gripping story that explores the complexities of family dynamics.

Ashwatthama

In the fast-paced present era of technological marvels, 'Ashwatthama' thrusts the legendary figure into modern chaos, battling formidable foes in an adrenaline-fueled narrative. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the film delves into the psyche of an immortal being, exploring his millennia-spanning perspective on the evolving world. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and directed by Sachin B Ravi, "Ashwatthama" promises a gripping fusion of action and introspection.

Matka King

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1960s Mumbai, ‘Matka King’ follows the journey of a cotton trader portrayed by Vijay Varma, whose quest for respect leads him to initiate the infamous gambling game called Matka. Directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule and penned by Nagraj and Abhay Koranne, this intriguing tale of ambition and downfall is brought to life by Roy Kapur Films.