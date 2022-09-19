Gauri Khan has the BEST dating advice for daughter Suhana Khan, read on!

NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan`s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, who will be seen on `Koffee With Karan` along with friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, has a funny dating advice for her daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar`s `The Archies`.

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for Suhana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Never date two boys at the same time," she said with a laugh.

Talking about which actor she would like to team up with, actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor`s wife Maheep named Hrithik Roshan, adding that she thinks she would look good with him.

Chunky Panday`s wife and actress Ananya Panday`s mother Bhavana said she deserved a hall pass for fooling around `many` people because she hasn`t done anything with anyone.

