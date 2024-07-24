Genelia Deshmukh Hails Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series 'Pill' As 'Truly Special,' Eager For Season 2!

New Delhi: The versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series, PILL has been receiving great response from the audience across the country. Addressing the critical issue of counterfeit medicines and unethical medical trials, the series aims to educate viewers about the dangers of fake pharmaceuticals, bringing attention to a pressing global health concern.

Following the journey of a whistleblower, Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, the series has been applauded for shedding light on the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry.

Have A Look At Genelia Deshmukh's Post:

Heaping praises on Ritiesh Deshmukh for his honest portrayal in the series, wife Genelia took to her social media and penned a sweet note, reading, “Generally I’m the kind of girl who just doesn’t binge watch.. It has to be exceptional for me to stay up late and binge-watch a series, but Pill was something else.. Truly truly special. Well Done team Pill. Can’t wait for Season 2”.

Reacting to it, Riteish Deshmukh reshared the story with a heart emoji. The banter between the duo is all things adorable.

Streaming on JioCinema Premium, the series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.