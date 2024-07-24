Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769936
NewsWeb Series
PILL

Genelia Deshmukh Hails Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series 'Pill' As 'Truly Special,' Eager For Season 2!

The versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series, PILL has been receiving great response from the audience across the country. Addressing the critical issue of counterfeit medicines and unethical medical trials, the series aims to educate viewers about the dangers of fake pharmaceuticals, bringing attention to a pressing global health concern.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Genelia Deshmukh Hails Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series 'Pill' As 'Truly Special,' Eager For Season 2! (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: The versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series, PILL has been receiving great response from the audience across the country. Addressing the critical issue of counterfeit medicines and unethical medical trials, the series aims to educate viewers about the dangers of fake pharmaceuticals, bringing attention to a pressing global health concern.

Following the journey of a whistleblower, Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, the series has been applauded for shedding light on the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry.

Have A Look At Genelia Deshmukh's Post: 

 

Heaping praises on Ritiesh Deshmukh for his honest portrayal in the series, wife Genelia took to her social media and penned a sweet note, reading, “Generally I’m the kind of girl who just doesn’t binge watch.. It has to be exceptional for me to stay up late and binge-watch a series, but Pill was something else.. Truly truly special. Well Done team Pill. Can’t wait for Season 2”.

Reacting to it, Riteish Deshmukh reshared the story with a heart emoji. The banter between the duo is all things adorable. 

Streaming on JioCinema Premium, the series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?