Gurmeet Choudhary to Play Lead in Maharana Pratap Series on Disney+ Hotstar - See Pic

Maharana Pratap Series: The netizens are highly eager to see their favourite actor play the lead role in such a historic series. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A month ago Disney+ Hotstar posted a thrilling video announcing their upcoming series Maharana, directed by Nitin Chandrakant Desai.  Recently they took to their Instagram to announce that Gurmeet Choudhary will be playing the titular role of Maharana Pratap in the upcoming series "Maharana". The fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing Gurmeet Choudhary's look in this historic period drama which looks absolutely intense and intriguing.  

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “ It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Chandrakant Desai for giving me this project.”

The netizens are highly eager to see their favourite actor play the lead role in such a historic series. We too can't wait to watch Gurmeet Choudhary play the role of the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap.

 

