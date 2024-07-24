'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Trailer: Raghav Juyal And Kritika Kamra Hunt To Solve 15-Year-Old Murder Case

Mumbai: Makers of the 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' starring Kritika Kamra and Raghav Juyal unveiled the intriguing trailer.

Helmed by director Umesh Bist, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' cast includes Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal in the lead and Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma, among others.

Taking to X, streaming platform Zee 5 treated fans with the trailer video.

Can a glitch in time crack the unsolved crimes?



Gyaarah Gyaarah premieres 9th August on #ZEE5.#GyaarahGyaarah #GyaarahGyaarahOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/7xzDRLZO9U July 24, 2024

The trailer opens with a voiceover discussing the concept of time and its hidden mysteries.

The video introduces us to the police officer Yug Arya, played by Raghav, talking to his senior Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, about a 15-year-old case involving a woman seeking justice for her daughter for over a decade.

Then, there comes an interesting turn with the introduction of time travel featuring a walkie-talkie through which Raghav can communicate with another cop Shaurya Attwal ( played by Dhairya Karwa), from the 1990. The walkie-talkie serves as the link between the present and the past as the current events seems to connect with those of 1990.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present. A senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Dhairya Karwa, from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Raghav Juyal, find themselves linked by a perplexing communication tool that springs to life at 11:11 PM for a fleeting 60 seconds. At the center of this temporal whirlwind is a determined woman Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, once mentored by the senior detective Shaurya Anthwal before he mysteriously disappeared and now guiding the present-day young police officer Yug Arya.

As Shaurya and Yug join forces to crack the many cold cases, they unknowingly set off a chain reaction, altering the course of history with each breakthrough. Vamika, who is oblivious to the extraordinary connection between Shaurya and Yug is increasingly puzzled by her subordinate's uncanny insights, read the official synopsis of the project.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' which is backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Talking about the project, Kritika Kamra said, "Stepping into the world of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exhilarating journey for me. This role is unlike anything I've ever done before - it's pushed me out of my comfort zone. Playing a cop in this mind-bending mystery thriller has been both thrilling and demanding. Moreover, working alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor is a dream come true - their guidance and creative energy on set was truly inspiring. I can't wait for ZEE5's audience to experience this unique story that blends time, suspense, and human emotions in such an unlikely way, that makes the storytelling graph of the show truly unique and exciting".

Raghav Juyal added, "Being part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been a transformative experience for me. I started my journey on a TV reality show, and seamlessly transitioned into hosting and comedic roles. Now, as I make a mark in the Bollywood industry, I am deeply grateful to Guneet for recognizing my potential and encouraging me to embrace serious and challenging roles. Portraying a police officer for the first time feels like a significant responsibility, it's a big leap from my usual performances, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. It allows me to showcase a different side of my acting abilities and I can't wait for the ZEE5 audiences to see what we've created with 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' - it's going to be a whole new experience for me and hopefully for the audience too!".

"Immersing myself in the world of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an incredible journey. The idea of manipulating time and its impact on our decisions is fascinating, and it's been thrilling to portray that on screen. Collaborating with such a talented cast and being guided by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Umesh Sir has been a special experience. This project is unlike anything I've worked on before - it's intense, makes you think, and keeps you engaged. I can't wait for ZEE5 audiences to delve into this distinctive mix of thriller and suspense that challenges our perception of reality. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is a series that will make you reevaluate everything you thought you knew about time and fate," Dhairya Karwa stated.

It will be released on Zee 5 on August 9.