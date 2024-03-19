New Delhi: Hansal Mehta directed and Applause Entertainment produced the web series Gandhi shoot began in January this year. The series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books - Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

According to a source, "They are shooting at Bhor, Maharashtra. After completing the India schedule, the team will shoot in London."

The source also revealed that the series will release in mid next year. Revealing more details about their time abroad, the insider added, "The shoot in London is of utmost importance to capture the moments where Gandhi gained his experience of the world and completed his education. It will be a major chunk of the script."

Actor Pratik Gandhi will play the titular role, marking his third collaboration with the filmmaker, as well as Applause. Sharing details of the cast, the source adds, "Addinath Kothare has joined the series to play the pivotal role of (freedom fighter) Gopal Krishna Gokhale."

While the filming is on, more details on this front are awaited.