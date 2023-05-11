topStoriesenglish2606115
Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' Inspired By Jigna Vora's Book Stars Karishma Tanna

Produced by Matchbox Shots, season one of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora's book, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison', serving as the show's maiden installment.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

    Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' Inspired By Jigna Vora's Book Stars Karishma Tanna

    New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's debut series titled 'Scoop' is all set to drop on Netflix on June 2.

    Produced by Matchbox Shots, season one of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora's book, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison', serving as the show's maiden installment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna who in pursuit of a career-defining story is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, and is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist.

    Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features a talented ensemble including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee.

    With ambition getting the best of an enterprising journalist, audiences can expect high stakes as Jagruti races to break the most significant headline of her career.

