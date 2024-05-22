'Healer' To 'Pinnochio': 5 K-Dramas That Turn 10 This Year

New Delhi: From unforgettable first loves to clashing couples here are 5 K-dramas that turn 10 this year.

Healer

When an aloof night courier named Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) is given the task of tracking a young aspiring journalist named Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young) little does he realize how this assignment could change his own life. The two not only share a common past but get involved in an investigation related to past incidents which have a strong bearing on their own lives. “Healer” retains a high recall value and is an all-time favourite amongst K-drama fans.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cunning Single Lady

Na Ae Ra (Lee Min Jung) and Cha Jung Woo (Joo Sang Wook) met, fell in love, got married, and divorced soon after. The cause was that he was unable to succeed, and she was tired of working herself to the bone. A few years later, Ae Ra, who is hard-pressed for work, gets a job at a mega-successful IT company. The founder and CEO of the company is none other than Jung Woo.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Fated To Love You

An unanticipated one-night stand between a rich man and a bashful office worker results in severe complications for the two. Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk) in his inebriated encounter with Kim Mi Young (Jang Nara) resulted in her getting pregnant. They get into a contractual marriage, and love is not part of the bargain. They part ways after a tragic incident, only to meet years later.

Where To Watch: Viki

Pinnochio

Choi Dal Po (Lee Jong Suk) and Choi In Ha (Park Shin Hye) grew up together, and both aspire to become journalists. But their goals are very different. Dal Po wants to unearth the truth of his past after fake news reported by an ambitious journalist destroys his family. In Ha, suffers from the “Pinocchio syndrome,” which triggers hiccups whenever she lies. In Ha Li idolises her mother, a broadcast journalist who is too busy to care for her, and was the very person who had destroyed Dal Po’s family.

Where To Watch: Viki

Emergency Couple

Sparks fly between a slightly older Jin Hee (Song Ji Hyo) a dietician, and the young medical student Chang Min (Choi Jin Hyuk) The two decide to get married, thinking that love shall overcome all the challenges that life throws their way. But their divergent backgrounds, parental opposition, and financial struggles end the honeymoon phase, and they go their separate ways. Years later, the two meet yet again, this time at a hospital as medical interns, and the sparks fly once again.

Where To Watch: Viki