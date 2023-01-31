Here's a Sneak-Peek Into the Spine-Chilling Series 'Class,' Get to Know all the Students

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming thriller and murder mystery series- Class has surely kept the audiences hooked! The young adult drama is a coming-of-age story an edge-of-the-seat thriller that has romance, friendships, power dynamics, deceit, self-discovery and above all, a murder mystery!

What happens when three kids from the other side of town join an elite school in Delhi and shake things up. Sparks fly, dynamics are challenged and drama ensues as the world of Hampton is turned upside down. Here’s a sneak peek into the show ahead of its launch on Netflix!

Chintan: A Star on Stage and in Verse: Chintan Rachchh who essays the role of Faruq in Netflix’s upcoming YA drama Class has more than just one talent. Apart from stealing the screen with his natural and effortless performance, Chintan is also a poet. He often performs in public and shares pieces of himself through his intricate poetry

Diva on screen, designer off screen: Ayesha Kanga who struts down the halls of Hampton in her high heels, plays the ultimate diva on screen. She’s the definition of main character energy and her social media fans know it! Off screen though - Ayesha takes to the more aesthetic side of social media. Trained at NID, Ayesha is a graphic designer.

Watch out for Gurfateh Pirzada playing the role of an elder brother fighting against the odds: Grufateh who was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part One and in Guilty, a Netflix original film, will be seen playing one of the pivotal roles in Class. He will play the role of Neeraj who is the elder brother of Dheeraj- played by Piyush Khati, one of the scholarship students at Hampton International.

Balli, the most disciplined actor on set: Cwaayal Singh who is seen as a cool and funny character, has been the most sincere of all during the shooting of Class according to his co-stars. He religiously woke up early in the morning to go to the gym followed by a strict diet to build a body that we can’t wait to see on screen.

Saba, excels in dance in real life: Madhyama Segal who plays the role of Saba, an ambitious and intellectual student with her eyes on the prize.. In real life, she was an average student as she was always passionate about dance. She has been learning dance for quite some time and also doubles as a professional contemporary dancer!