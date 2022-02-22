हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Hey Maa Mataji! Taarak Mehta coming to Netflix? Check streaming date here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show.

Hey Maa Mataji! Taarak Mehta coming to Netflix? Check streaming date of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah

Mumbai: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s animated show - Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (TMKCC) will be available to stream on one of the world’s most popular OTT platforms, Netflix from February 24, 2022. 

The animated series is based on India’s most loved comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and has aired two successful seasons on TV since 2021. 

The animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic comic avatars and is a major hit with the kids. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

“It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to our viewers on Netflix. It also reiterates that pure humor can bring positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well,” says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator & Author, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Founder & Director, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd.

“Our IP has generated a lot of interest across many brands that wish to capitalize on its success. We are in the process of launching a host of ventures including an all exclusive line of TMKCC merchandize and games. There are other interesting announcements to come from Neela Film Productions and we are at the brink of breaking into a completely new dimension of entertainment,” concludes Mr Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, the show is running in its 14th year with upwards of 3300 episodes. The show enjoys top viewership in the family comedy entertainment segment on TV. 

Other than its flagship show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak MehtaNetflixTaarak Mehta Kka Chhota ChashmahTaarak Mehta animated series
Next
Story

‘Sutliyan’ trailer out: A heartwarming story of an estranged family – WATCH!

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Bollywood Breaking : Vicky-Katrina's 'Muhdikhai' worth crores!