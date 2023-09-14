Hindi Diwas Special: Dive Into 5 Most Enchanting Hindi Audio Series

New Delhi: Hindi Diwas on September 14th is a celebration of our language, Hindi, its culture, and diversity. In the digital age, audio series have become a new medium for storytelling, and Pocket FM leads the way in bringing compelling Hindi narratives to its audience. As we celebrate Hindi Diwas, let's embark on an extraordinary auditory journey. These series not only tell stories but also celebrate the beauty and storytelling prowess of the Hindi language.

From gripping dramas to heartwarming love sagas and spine-tingling mysteries, these 5 best Hindi audio series on Pocket FM promise to captivate you. Whether you're a Hindi enthusiast or seeking captivating entertainment, these series offer a perfect way to honor Hindi Diwas.

The Return

"The Return" on Pocket FM follows Neha Tripathi, an intelligent woman from an upper-middle-class family, whose life takes a shocking turn after a one-night stand with businessman Aditya Singhaniya, orchestrated by her step-sister and step-mother. Disowned by her family and abandoned by her fiancé, Neha relocates to Mumbai with her daughter, Pihu.

Kitni Mohabbat Hai

"Kitni Mohabbat Hai" on Pocket FM unfolds the captivating love story of Meera and Akshat, who cross paths in an unexpected and thrilling manner. Their initial encounter is marked by fear and uncertainty, but as they spend more time together, their relationship blossoms into a heartwarming and romantic tale that has captured the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Insta Millionaire

Pocket FM's timeless hit audio series, "Insta Millionaire," traces the remarkable journey of Lucky, starting from humble beginnings. With unyielding determination and selflessness, he confronts numerous challenges along the way. Despite the unrelenting hardships he encounters, Lucky remains steadfast in his mission to bring happiness to his loved ones.

Shoorveer

"Shoorveer" on Pocket FM is a thrilling sci-fi series set in a future where humans harness teleportation. However, instead of time travel, they land on the mysterious world of Titan, teeming with perilous creatures. Forced to adapt, they face a fight for survival. The series blends action, mythology, and science fiction to deliver an immersive experience with exceptional sound design and voice acting.

Devil Se Shaadi

"Devil Se Shaadi" on Pocket FM invites you to dive into a whirlwind of love and conflicts. The series centers around Rajveer, a dominating and feared figure in his own family, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself bound in matrimony to Ishqi. As they embark on this uncharted journey together, the fate of their relationship hangs in the balance.